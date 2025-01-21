Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council Adopts Joint Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC) concluded its session by adopting a joint statement reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine from members.

First Deputy Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko, shared the details on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Following the UNIC session, alongside Audronius Azubalis as a co-chair, we adopted a statement emphasizing that the unwavering support of NATO members - both military and non-military assistance - is crucial to countering Russian advances," Kornienko announced.

At the same time, Ukraine welcomes the decisions made at the NATO summit in Washington and the declaration by Alliance leaders affirming Ukraine's irreversible path toward NATO membership.

The document stresses that the Allies' unwavering support is deemed essential to ensure Ukraine's victory, restoring peace and stability in Europe and beyond.

The statement underscores the signatories' commitment to supporting Ukraine's Peace Formula initiative and highlights their willingness to actively engage in its implementation.

Furthermore, the leaders of NATO member states are urged to adopt a "peace through strength" approach and double their efforts to ensure that in 2025, Ukraine is equipped to effectively defend itself and fully align its defense capabilities with NATO standards by 2028.

"We call on Alliance members to do everything possible to reach a consensus and invite Ukraine to join NATO. The Ukrainian people have an inalienable right to choose their strategic allies, and Russia cannot have a veto in this matter," Kornienko stated.

At the same time, the international community is urged to implement initiatives aimed at holding Russian forces and officials accountable for human rights violations, war crimes, acts of aggression, and other breaches of international law.

Efforts by the Ukrainian government and parliament to fulfill the reform agenda are also highlighted, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the armed conflict.

"NATO and the global community must stand united and resolute, as Ukraine's victory is not just a victory for Ukraine but also a triumph of the values we all share," emphasized the First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.

As noted by Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Foreign Affairs and Interparliamentary Cooperation Committee, during the session, significant progress was acknowledged on Ukraine's path toward NATO membership.