EU To Increase Investment In Defence Capabilities
1/21/2025 3:03:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 KUNA) -- EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to invest more in defence capabilities in the upcoming period, following US demands for NATO countries to increase their military spending.
Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said in a press conference following a meeting of the Economic and financial Affairs Council in Brussels that the ministers emphasized that "the United States remains (the EUآ's) absolute strategic ally," adding that "Europe must take more responsibility for its defence and security".
He added that the finance ministers agreed on the need for unity in dealing with the new US administration, as well as enhancing the EUآ's competitive capabilities to face the challenges posed by the new phase. They also noted that cooperation with the United States remains a priority, as it is "our largest trading partner".
On another note, the ministers reiterated the EUآ's "steadfast, strong, and stable commitment to supporting Ukraine." Domanski pointed out that the ministers expressed satisfaction with the support EU countries have agreed to provide to Ukraine in 2025. They also discussed preparations for the 16th package of sanctions expected to be imposed on Russia, as well as intensifying efforts to increase pressure on Russia. (end)
arn
