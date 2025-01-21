Applied Aerospace Appoints David Myers As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expanding in Commercial Space, Launch Vehicle, Hypersonic, and UAS Markets

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Aerospace, a proven of spacecraft and aircraft systems for commercial and military applications, announced the appointment of satellite veteran David Myers as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). The newly created position will leverage the company's 70-year heritage and unique capabilities to drive expansion. Target sectors include space launch vehicles, satellite constellations, hypersonics, missiles, and uncrewed (UAS) systems, as well as radar and communications.

In 2022, Applied Aerospace, previously known as Applied Aerospace Structures Corporation (AASC), was acquired by Greenbriar, a private equity firm specializing in advanced manufacturing companies. Under the new ownership, Applied Aerospace has driven double digit growth by focusing on evolving markets. Myers appointment formalizes plans for market expansion and product innovation, through both organic development and strategic acquisition.

"Our heritage in large-scale manufacturing uniquely positions Applied Aerospace to support the exciting innovations emerging in both the aviation and space sectors," said CEO Kevin Bidlack. "David's track record of driving successful transformations in aerospace and defense companies will accelerate realization of our expansion goals. We are thrilled to have him as part of our leadership team."

Prior to joining Applied Aerospace, Myers led several corporate revitalizations in the space and satellite industry. Most recently he served four years as president & CEO of UltiSat, a satellite networking and ground systems provider that became one of the first authorized government integrators for Starlink. Myers previously served as president of Peraton Communications, CEO of DataPath, and chief commercial officer for Harris CapRock. He is also former chairman and president of the Space and Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) industry association.

Myers earned an MBA in technology marketing from Rice University and undergraduate degrees in business and international studies from Southern Methodist University. He is a participant in the Master of Space Operations program at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. David is also author of the book "Space with a Private View: A Primer on Commercial Earth Observation and Remote Sensing."

About Applied Aerospace

Aerospace systems demand precision engineering, expert manufacturing and unrelenting quality control. Government and commercial clients alike depend on Applied Aerospace to perform at the velocities, forces, and temperatures of hypersonic and orbital flight. Applied Aerospace leverages an undeniable 70-year heritage in air, land, sea and space applications. By combining advanced engineering with proven techniques in metal bonding and composite manufacturing, Applied Aerospace builds fuselage and wing structures, actuated control surfaces, radomes, antennas and other complex solutions used in aviation, launch vehicles and spacecraft. Applied Aerospace is a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity. For more information visit

