Greenland PM Says 'We Don't Want To Be Americans'

Copenhagen: Greenland's prime said Tuesday the Danish autonomous territory wanted to stake out its own future and did not want to become American, following US President Donald Trump's renewed remarks about taking control of the island.

"We are Greenlanders. We don't want to be Americans. We don't want to be Danish either. Greenland's future will be decided by Greenland," Prime Minister Mute Egede told a press conference, while noting that Greenland faced a "difficult situation".

