Jordanian Remittances From Qatar Increase By 8.4% In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Remittances sent by Jordanians working in Qatar witnessed a "notable" growth of 8.4 per cent in 2024, compared to the previous year, reaching some 515 million Qatari riyals ($141.4 million).

This marks an increase of 40 million riyals ($11 million) from 2023, when the total was 475 million riyals ($130 million). In 2022, the figure stood at 426 million riyals ($117 million), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordanian community in Qatar currently numbers around 75,000, with the majority employed in various sectors across the country's labour market.

According to officials from commercial banks and exchange companies in Qatar, data from financial institutions indicates a consistent rise in remittances from the Jordanian expatriate community, driven by the growing number of Jordanians residing in Qatar in recent years.

These remittances play a crucial role in supporting the financial stability and living conditions of Jordanian families, assisting with loan repayments, education costs, healthcare and housing.

As part of a broader initiative, Qatar pledged several years ago to provide 20,000 job opportunities for Jordanian youth.

By the end of 2023, approximately half of the pledged positions around 10,000 were filled in the first phase of the initiative, with the remaining jobs being allocated in the second phase.

Jordanians in Qatar primarily work in the public education and healthcare sectors, as well as in private institutions within these fields.

Also, many Jordanians are employed across various industries, including finance, real estate, construction, hospitality, tourism, food services and ICT.

Qatar remains a key destination for Jordanian workers, offering diverse employment opportunities in both the public and private sectors.