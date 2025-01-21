Indian Dance Group V Unbeatables To Perform At Lunar New Year Night Parade In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hong Kong Indian dance group and the winner of 2020 America's Got Talent: The Champions V.UNBEATABLE are all set to perform at the upcoming Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade alongside 15 other performing groups from the Mainland and overseas. The most spectacular Lunar New Year celebration in town – the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade – is ready to roar back in exuberant style in Tsim Sha Tsui to welcome the first day of the Year of the Snake (29 January), kicking off a host of seasonal events across Hong Kong. The annual event is organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) with Cathay as the title sponsor for the 23rd year. With the theme Unfold a Year of Good Fortune, the parade combines performers from around the world with distinctive Hong Kong flavours presented by the floats to reflect the city's status as an events capital for festivities with a unique glamour.

Performers at the Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, a visa-free destination for Indian travellers, offers a vibrant calendar of year-round events, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the city's rich culture and dynamic experiences.

The floats and local, global, and pre-parade performances in this year's parade will total 55 – more than last year – bringing a bigger and more spectacular Lunar New Year experience to excited crowds of spectators.

A total of 14 countries and regions will be represented, including Hong Kong, with France, Argentina, Austria, India, Indonesia, and Thailand as the newcomers. The other performing groups from Mainland and overseas, include Austrian acrobatic show group and the runner-up of 2018 America's Got Talent Zurcaroh , and the dance crew, the first Golden Buzzer winner of the 2023 Indonesia's Got Talent contest BRAVERY DANCERS . Groups from the Mainland are also ready to impress, including the Shaanxi Performing Arts Troupe , who featured in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 14th National Games of China. Spectators can also enjoy the festive fan with Thai boyband LYKN and K-pop girl group Kep1er .

Dr Pang Yiu-kai, HKTB Chairman, said,“Hong Kong is one of the most popular destinations in the world for Lunar New Year celebrations, and the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade is definitely a highlight of the festivities. The parade will be broadcast live by satellite and webcast around the world and will be a global attraction to remember. This year's event trumps last year's as HKTB hopes to kick off the Year of the Snake by showcasing an international carnival featuring performances from all over the world.”

Dr Pang continued,“HKTB will also provide visitors with a handy New Year travel guide by launching a one-stop Chinese New Year celebration webpage. The page brings together details about celebrations across the city in addition to the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, including the fabulous fireworks display, the Chinese New Year Raceday, and the Chinese New Year Cup on the second, third, and fourth days of Lunar New Year respectively, as well as Lunar New Year fairs. Complemented by other festive activities and popular attractions, Hong Kong offers a feast of seasonal entertainment to entice visitors to stay for a few more days and return home filled with joy.”

Mr Ronald Lam, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer , said,“As Hong Kong's home carrier with deep roots in the city for nearly 80 years, Cathay is firmly committed to developing Hong Kong as an international aviation hub. We have been adding more flights and expanding our network to connect our customers with their friends and families from around the world. At the same time, we also play a part in Hong Kong's development into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. We support various international mega-events held in the city to promote the local economy. Meanwhile, we are delighted to be the title sponsor of the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade for the 23rd consecutive year. We hope this world-renowned Chinese New Year spectacle will give everyone a warm start to the Year of the Snake, surrounded by loved ones and filled with the joy, happiness and blessings brought by Cathay!”



Presenting Local Performers of an International Standard for a Magnificent Festive Extravaganza

Representing the talents of Hong Kong are 12 performing groups with skills ranging from dancing, cheerleading, and gymnastics to rope skipping – many of them champions in international competitions. Marvel at the moves of Chestroll Dance Crew , winner of the 2019 and 2023 World of Dance Hong Kong competition, and the SDM Jazz & Ballet Academie and Hong Kong Rope Skipping .

Association, China, both winners of numerous international accolades. The show by the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Association China, which has participated in the parade for many years, will include top performers from the United States, France, Australia, and Japan, exchanging skills and adding a touch of international flair and vitality to the traditional festivities.

The parade will begin at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza and will work its way through Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road before arriving at Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers. The parade will officially begin at 8:00pm, and at 6:00pm before the parade starts, a total of 18 local performing groups will ring in the festivities with juggling, magic shows, dance and music to get you into the carnival mood.

Floats Transform into Hong Kong Tourism Ambassadors to Showcase City's Charm

The parade this year will feature nine floats, many of which assume roles as Hong Kong Tourism Ambassadors by showcasing the city's splendour and charm. These floats will feature famous Hong Kong icons, including the city's popular giant pandas who will appear on a float with Hong Kong-style milk tea. Don't miss out on floats based on the city's stunning skyline that take inspiration from the snake motif. Also not to be missed are floats with elements of Hong Kong festivities to promote the city's distinctive Lunar New Year culture, as well as ones carrying joyful Lunar New Year messages and greetings including windmills, lyrical couplets, blooming flowers, and much more. Tickets on Sale from 11 January 2025 .

Seats for the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade will be available at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and on Canton Road and Nathan Road. Tickets cost HK$480, $450, and $300 will go on sale from 8:00 am on 11 January (Saturday) at the HKTB's Kowloon Visitor Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui (Star Ferry Pier, Tsim Sha Tsui). All tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Creating Synergy with the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival to Extend the Excitement of the Night Parade

HKTB is teaming up with the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival this year to extend the excitement of the night parade. The dazzling floats and performance stage will be relocated to Lam Tsuen in Tai Po where, from 30 January to 13 February, locals and visitors can see multiple floats at the Lam Tsuen Wishing Square.

On the second and third days of the Lunar New Year, locals and visitors can enjoy selected performances presented by Mainland and international performing groups who took part in the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade . Some groups will also perform at different locations around the city on these two days, making it an event not to be missed.

Launch of New Year Travel Guide to Attract Visitors to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Hong Kong

The HKTB is providing a handy New Year travel guide for locals and visitors by launching a one-stop Chinese New Year celebration webpage.

The page brings together details about celebrations across the city, including the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade , the fabulous fireworks display, the Chinese New Year Raceday, and the Chinese New Year Cup on the first, second, third, and fourth days of Lunar New Year respectively, as well as Lunar New Year fairs. Together with temple visits for blessings and other festive activities at popular attractions, the guide will give visitors spending the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the city's festive culture.

HKTB Chinese New Year celebration webpage:

Schedule of Celebratory Events Related to the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade *

The Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade kicks off on 29 January, the first day of the Lunar New Year, with pre-parade performances beginning at 6:00 pm and the main parade running from 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm. The parade route starts at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui and proceeds along Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road, before concluding at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers. The festivities continue on 30 and 31 January, with Mainland and International performing groups showcasing their talents at various locations including Lam Tsuen Wishing Square in Tai Po, Citigate Outlets, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, and Temple Mall on January 30, followed by performances at PopCorn, Maritime Square, and The Wai on January 31. Additionally, float displays will be exhibited at Lam Tsuen Wishing Square in Tai Po from January 30 to February 13, spanning from the second day of the Lunar New Year until the day after the Lantern Festival.

*The performances and float display details will be announced later on the HKTB website.

The " Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade " will be live-streamed on the Discover Hong Kong YouTube channel on January 29, 2025, from 20:00 to 21:45 Hong Kong Time (GMT 12:00 to 13:45). Join us for this vibrant celebration of the Lunar New Year!

