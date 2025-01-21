Al-Mashat, AFC CEO Discuss Renewable Energy Investment At Davos

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, met with Samaila Zubairu, CEO of the African Finance Corporation (AFC), during the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss joint efforts to mobilise investments in energy.

Al-Mashat, also co-chair of the Global South for Mobilizing for Clean in Emerging Economies (MICEE), and Mr. Zubairu, also co-chair of the MICEE network, followed up on developments since the network's launch.

Egypt aims to become a regional hub for renewable energy investments,

Al-Mashat stated. She highlighted Egypt's efforts to attract significant investments in the renewable energy sector and the broader green transition. Al-Mashat noted that structural reforms implemented since 2014 have encouraged both domestic and foreign investment in renewable energy.

The meeting focused on the progress of initiatives implemented by the MICEE network, which aims to increase clean energy investments significantly over the next decade. They also discussed activating a guide to successful investment practices in renewable energy, recently launched to highlight effective and replicable practices in clean energy investments.

Al-Mashat explained that the guide, including 100 case studies and practices from around the world – four of which are from Egypt – could encourage clean energy investments and foster public-private partnerships. The guide features risk-reduction tools and financing mechanisms, which can be replicated in various regions.

Contracts for renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 4.2 gigawatts (GW) have been signed since 2022 under the“NWFE” (Nexus of Water, Food and Energy) programme, Al-Mashat noted. The programme targets 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2028. The Ministry is also working to share this experience and knowledge with developing countries, including Tanzania, to leverage national platforms for climate action.

Al-Mashat emphasised the importance of intensive regional initiatives in achieving the network's goals. These initiatives aim to identify appropriate solutions to accelerate clean energy investments while considering each region's unique circumstances. The network also seeks to build strategic public-private partnerships for effective implementation.

Al-Mashat added that this approach demonstrates Egypt's commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions to accelerate the transition to clean energy. She stressed that strong partnerships are crucial for achieving sustainable development. She also highlighted Egypt's active role in supporting the transition to clean energy, with the goal of making the MICEE network a central platform for unifying international efforts and enhancing public-private partnerships to offer innovative solutions that accelerate clean energy investments, positively impacting emerging and developing economies.

Al-Mashat affirmed that the network serves as a model for effective international cooperation, translating guidance into tangible outcomes through partnerships and regional initiatives. The goal is to create an attractive investment environment for clean energy, particularly in regions needing urgent solutions.“A true transformation towards clean energy cannot be achieved without effective international collaboration, and this network provides an opportunity to align global efforts to support emerging economies and developing countries on their journey toward a more sustainable future,” she said.