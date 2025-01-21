EMOTO Supply Co. Partners With Dak Prescott To Gift Custom Electric Mopeds To The Entire Cowboys Roster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has redefined team gifting with an unexpected act of generosity. He presented over 80 customized CAKE electric mopeds to his teammates. This remarkable gesture was made possible through a partnership with EMOTO Co ., a Tampa Bay-based leader in electric mobility solutions.

Prescott's gift was more than just a token of appreciation; it was a heartfelt thank-you to his team for their support throughout the season and recognition of their pivotal role in his success. The EMOTO Supply Co. team thoughtfully customized each CAKE Makka and went above and beyond to make the gesture special. They included each player's jersey number and paired the gift with limited-edition EMOTO Supply Co. hats in the Cowboys' colors, adding a personal and unforgettable touch to every detail.

The collaboration underscores EMOTO's commitment to delivering curated white-glove service for all-things electric bikes. By acquiring the remaining U.S. inventory of CAKE Electric Motorbikes and becoming their North American Service Partner, EMOTO Supply Co. has positioned itself as the go-to source for premium electric mobility products.

"Dak's leadership and thoughtfulness are truly inspiring," said Michael Joyce, founder and managing partner of EMOTO Supply Co. "I get to see reactions of people's first times on electric bikes daily but seeing the players' reactions when they stepped on the CAKE bikes, it was truly priceless. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to curate this end-of-season gift for the Dak."

Videos of the Cowboys riding their new CAKE mopeds around The Star have already gained traction online, capturing the joy and camaraderie the gesture fostered among the team. The clips highlight Prescott's generosity and the spotlight on EMOTO Supply Co. as a leader in the electric mobility industry.

EMOTO Supply Co. specializes in large-scale, personalized gifting initiatives, setting a new standard in corporate gifting. The partnership with Prescott demonstrates how businesses and teams can leverage innovation, creativity, and customization to deliver memorable experiences.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with a flagship store in the vibrant Water Street Tampa district, EMOTO Supply Co. is redefining the future of commuting by curating over 10 of the world's leading electric bike manufacturers under one roof. As the Southeast's premier e-mobility destination, EMOTO combines expert service, immersive test rides, and premium lifestyle products to create an unmatched retail experience.

CAKE is a Scandinavian maker of premium lightweight, electric motorcycles, and mopeds, with a clear mission to inspire towards a zero-emission society, by combining excitement and responsibility. The model range currently consists of four different platforms – ranging from the off-road beast Bukk, the nimble Kalk, the versatile Ösa, to the urban commuter Makka. Along with numerous awards and recognitions for its design and innovative approach to mobility and sustainability, CAKE was identified as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company in both 2020 and 2021 and received the Time Magazine 100 Most Important Inventions Award in 2021.

