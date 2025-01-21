Enabling The Tech Community To Build A Stronger Financial Future: First Tech Introduces 'Envision Future Finance'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Equipping Tech Professionals to Master Finances and Realize Independence

Serving over 700,000 members and partnering with more than 900 companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Intel, First Tech is committed to supporting those who shape our collective future through technology. A recent survey by First Tech revealed that nearly half of tech community members want more financial resources to achieve their goals. The "Envision Future Finance" program focuses on helping the people of tech develop financial proficiency through Financial Wellness Consultations , immersive learning , and educational content including videos with economic outlooks specific to tech from industry experts. Anyone can set up a Financial Wellness Consultation virtually or in-person at any of First Tech's branches via the "Envision Future Finance" .

"The 'Envision Future Finance' program helps tech professional improve their financial acumen," said Brandon Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer at First Tech. "We know that managing finances can feel overwhelming, and tech professionals want a roadmap to do better. Our program offers a personalized guide through the unique financial challenges of a tech career-whether its managing stock options, understanding restricted stock units (RSUs), allocating long term incentive plans (LTIPs), decoding employee stock purchase plans (ESPPs), navigating job transitions, or adapting to a bonus windfall. We're dedicated to helping our members master the intricacies of financial success in the tech industry."

Establishing a Local Presence Across Multiple Advertising Channels

First Tech has launched an integrated cross-channel marketing program across the Seattle metro area reaching the heart of the tech community which will expand into other U.S. tech-centric areas. The campaign includes on-campus tech company events, digital advertising, promotion inside First Tech experience centers, and extensive sharing via social media. Like its members who strive to be first-to-market innovators, First Tech has partnered with Intersection to be the first company to advertise at the new Bellevue Downtown Station with a full takeover of creative assets on display throughout February. The company also recently announced its return to the Bellevue area with the opening of a new branch location. This comprehensive approach leverages the preferred engagement channels of people in tech making it easy for them to take advantage of resources to improve their financial knowledge.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 700,000 members through its 31 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit .

FIRST TECH, the First Tech logo, and ENVISION FUTURE FINANCE are trademarks or registered trademarks of First Technology Federal Credit Union. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency (541) 521-2459

[email protected]

SOURCE First Tech Federal Credit Union