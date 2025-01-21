'Zyra Protein' Launches First Ever Plant-Based Protein Powder With Just Four Ingredients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Family Ventures LLC founder, Mario West, announced today the launch of Zyra Protein Powder , a revolutionary new plant-based nutritional supplement featuring pea protein, date sugar, strawberry powder, and salt. Zyra was founded in 2024 to change the protein powder industry and create a healthier ecosystem for people worldwide. Zyra Protein Powder is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, 100% natural, and contains only four ingredients.

“Zyra was designed to help people 'conquer today' with the essential protein bodies require,” said Mario West, founder, West Family Ventures LLC and Zyra Protein LLC.“Our greater mission at Zyra is to save the world with our protein powders by making people healthier and investing in underserved communities in the U.S. and Africa, with a percentage of our revenue going to the Kids in Need Foundation and the African Community & Conservation Foundation.”

The name 'Zyra' comes from both Spanish and Hindu origins, meaning“gift of god” in Spanish and“bring good change in a person's life” in Hinduism. Zyra Protein Powder strives to give back and create a better tomorrow by creating a healthy and sustainable future for all.

Zyra Protein Powder is a self-funded and minority-owned brand that is part of West Family Ventures LLC, founded by Mario West. West previously founded West Food Brands®, a family-owned food company offering healthy and delicious gluten-free and vegan products. West is currently the CEO of a holding company, West Family Ventures, which seeks to acquire small businesses and help create job opportunities.

Zyra Protein Powder will be available soon online and through independent retailers, as well as on Amazon.

Email to request a sample or to pre-order today.

West Family Ventures LLC: West Family Ventures LLC (WFV) is a holding company run by CEO, Mario West, the founder of West Food Brands®. West believes in social entrepreneurship and giving back to underserved communities while creating additional job opportunities. WFV operates the Zyra Protein Powder brand as well.

