Kinectify Releases Incident Reporting Feature For Frontline Casino Staff

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kinectify, a pioneering firm spearheading AML risk management innovation in gaming, announces the launch of its Incident Report feature for its AML platform-transforming how frontline casino employees report suspicious activity with unprecedented speed and simplicity.Frontline casino staff are uniquely positioned to observe potential illicit activity, yet traditional reporting processes often create barriers to swift action. Kinectify's new Incident Report feature eliminates these obstacles by enabling employees to instantly report suspicious behavior via a simple mobile form, accessible through a QR code or direct webpage link. Once submitted, reports flow directly into existing compliance processes, streamlining case management and ensuring no red flags are missed.This cutting-edge solution streamlines the process of identifying and escalating suspicious activity, allowing compliance teams to act quickly and efficiently. By making incident reporting effortless for frontline staff, casinos can enhance their risk management strategies while strengthening regulatory compliance."With this new feature, we're empowering gaming operators to leverage the eyes and ears of their entire workforce," said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. "By simplifying the reporting process, we enable employees to play an active role in identifying potential risks, ensuring faster response times and stronger compliance outcomes."Attendees of the 2025 Skiild AML Conference in San Diego from January 27-29 will have the opportunity to see this feature in action and learn more about its impact on compliance operations.For a firsthand look at Kinectify's Incident Reporting feature and to schedule a demo, visit .

