Wynk Expands Into Florida, Bringing Its Buzzy Hemp-Derived THC Seltzer To The Sunshine State's Dynamic Market

"Florida presents a fantastic opportunity for Wynk, and we're thrilled to bring our THC-infused beverages to the state," said Phil McFarland, General Manager of Wynk. "We've witnessed strong demand for cannabis beverages, and Florida's is prime for products like Wynk."

As demand for cannabis-infused beverages and alcohol alternatives continues to grow, Wynk's expansion into Florida is set to provide an enjoyable and accessible option for consumers. With the help of the leading beer distribution network in the state, including North Florida Sales, Daytona Beverage, Wayne Densch, Carroll Distributing, City Beverage, and Tri Eagle Sales. Wynk's signature THC seltzers will be available across a wide range of retail locations in regions such as Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Daytona Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and beyond.

Wynk's cannabis beverages will be available in bars, restaurants, liquor stores, convenience stores, and Total Wine & More locations statewide, ensuring that consumers have easy access to the brand. Floridians can find Wynk's refreshing flavors, including Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine at retailers throughout the state. For a full list of retail locations, visit .

With a growing national presence, Wynk continues to lead the charge in cannabis beverages. The company's commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation makes it the go-to brand for consumers seeking a light and enjoyable alternative to alcohol.

Founded in 2021, Wynk is a leading brand in the rapidly expanding cannabis-infused beverage space. Known for its refreshing and balanced THC-infused seltzers, Wynk combines a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD with high-quality manufacturing standards. Available in 7.5 oz cans (2.5mg THC & CBD) and 12 oz cans (5mg THC & CBD), Wynk offers a variety of flavors, including Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. Wynk is available online for purchase in 37 states and sold in retail locations in 12 states. For more information, visit .

