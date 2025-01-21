NCES Renews Partnership With Westat As Part Of The NAEP Coalition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Westat will continue its pivotal role in supporting the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the nation's largest measure of student achievement. This renewed partnership focuses on enhancing operational effectiveness, reducing burdens on states and districts, and adapting to an evolving educational landscape.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the primary statistical agency of the U.S. Department of Education, has selected Westat to continue managing critical operations of NAEP, widely recognized as the Nation's Report Card. This work encompasses data collection, oversight of the NAEP Support and Service Center (NSSC), and sampling and weighting activities.

"We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with NCES as part of its new NAEP Coalition, furthering the essential mission of measuring and advancing educational progress across the nation," said Jacqueline Hogan , Vice President and Practice Director of Westat's Large Surveys Practice.

NAEP, the largest and longest-running nationally representative assessment of student achievement in the United States, plays a vital role in informing educators, policymakers, and the public about student performance. The Westat team's approach focuses on excellence in data collection, providing tailored support to NAEP Coordinators, and sampling and weighting to represent the diverse populations of interest. Westat remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a high-quality assessment that accurately measures student achievement, maintains NAEP's 30-year trendlines, and ensures accessible, error-free data.

Scott Royal, PhD , Westat President and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "Together with NCES and our partners, we will ensure that NAEP remains a trusted and invaluable resource for educators, policymakers, and the American public."

is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

