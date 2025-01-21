Lebanese President Stresses Israel Must Pull Out Of South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed on Tuesday Lebanon's insistence on complete Israeli troop pullout from southern Lebanon within the 60 days set period as declared on November 27.

The Lebanese Presidency said in a statement that the president notified the visiting German Defense Maragrita Robles with whom he met at the presidential palace that the occupation's non-commitment to the full withdrawal contradicts the pledges offered to Lebanon during the negotiations before reaching the deal.

The Israelis' non-commitment to the pullout would keep the situation tense in the border towns and hinder restoration of stability and the residents' return to the houses, he said.

Aoun said he had held talks with leaders in powerful nations in this regard indicating that the outcome of his contacts were positive as to pressuring Tel Aviv to honor the accord in full.

For her part, the German official also stressed on the necessity that the Israelis carry out complete withdrawal from the south.

The occupation forces, despite the accord that calls for a 60 day grace period, have retained their occupation of some border towns, carrying out recurring attacks and blowing up houses and properties. (end)

