Crashplan Integrates With Connectwise Through Invent Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies Celebrate Certified Integration

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrashPlan, a trusted provider of cyber-ready data resilience and governance, has completed all necessary security reviews required by ConnectWise for their new certified integration into the ConnectWise Asio platformTM. This certified integration provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with functionality into ConnectWise RMMTM and future benefits as the Asio continues to expand. This collaboration enables MSPs to roll out and manage CrashPlan's endpoint backup and recovery SaaS solution, addressing their customers' needs more effectively.

ConnectWise, the world's leading software company, dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, requires third-party integrators to pass an independent security review through the Invent program to directly integrate with ConnectWise Asio APIs, ensuring a cohesive and secure integration experience.

The ConnectWise Invent program is for third-party integrators seeking to integrate their solutions with ConnectWise's groundbreaking software, offering integration support along the way. The program aims to support MSPs globally in growing their businesses by harnessing the power of innovative technologies of ConnectWise solutions.

By utilizing ConnectWise RMM in the Asio platform, MSPs gain greater flexibility and deployment management capabilities. This CrashPlan integration creates insights and automation that span products in ways that decoupled solutions cannot achieve.

“Our MSP partners are such an integral part of everything we do here at CrashPlan, which is what makes this integration and partnership with ConnectWise so exciting.” says Traci LeDuc, VP of Sales at CrashPlan.“Through Connectwise, MSPs are now able to manage their CrashPlan for MSPs instance, which makes it so much simpler for them and transparent for their customers.”

"We're happy to announce the successful integration of CrashPlan into our Asio platform,” says Chris Timms, SVP and GM of Ecosystems at ConnectWise.“This collaboration empowers MSPs with immediate access to ConnectWise RMM and CrashPlan, providing enhanced flexibility and data insights."

For more information on CrashPlan's Certified Asio integration visit:

About ConnectWise Invent (Certified Integrations Program)

The ConnectWise Invent program offers vendors the opportunity to collaborate with the ConnectWise API team to scope, develop, secure, and certify their integrations, providing MSPs with peace of mind and full integration support. To learn more and to enroll in the Invent program as a third-party integrator, contact ... .

This application uses the ConnectWise API but is not a ConnectWise product or service and is licensed separately from ConnectWise products and services. The term 'ConnectWise' is a trademark of ConnectWise, LLC.

About CrashPlan

CrashPlan provides cyber-ready data resilience and governance in a single platform for organizations whose ideas power their revenue. With its comprehensive backup and recovery capabilities for data stored on servers, on endpoint devices, and in SaaS applications, CrashPlan's solutions are trusted by entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses of all sizes worldwide. From ransomware recovery and breaches to migrations and legal holds, CrashPlan's suite of products ensures the safety and compliance of your data without disruption.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise AsioTM platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

CrashPlan Media Contact:

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications

...eting

ConnectWise Media Contact:

...