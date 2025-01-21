Stanton Optical Opens New Store In Roswell, NM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel StantonROSWELL, NH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in 2901 N Main St., Suite G, Roswell, NM 88201, which strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 290+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“We're delighted to bring our sixth Stanton Optical store to Albuquerque, a community we've proudly served for over a decade," says Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO. "In these challenging economic times, our mission remains to make quality eye care both affordable and accessible to the residents of Roswell. By leveraging our direct relationships with manufacturers and Physicians Eyecare Group, we ensure top-quality eye care without the high costs. We understand not everyone has vision insurance, so we're dedicated to providing eye care solutions that fit every budget.”With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Stanton Optical also offers various over-the-counter eye care solutions. Stanton Optical accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool' appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy by offering same-day eye exams and single-vision glasses as fast as 30 minutes.List of all Albuquerque Market Stanton Optical stores:. Albuquerque West - 10701 Corrales Rd. #1B, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Albuquerque East - 2601 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Santa Fe - 4079 Cerrillos Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87507. Farmington - 4906 E Main St., Suite B, Farmington, NM 87402. Albuquerque (Atrisco) - 4208 Central Ave. SW, Suite D, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Roswell - 2901 N Main St., Suite G Roswell, NM 88201Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated optometrists and ophthalmologists to date, the company has conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses, and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for the new optical store in Roswell are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm. and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm .The new location is at the NE corner of N Main St (US Hwy 285) and E Mescalero Rd, in the Landing Site Plaza shopping center.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (575) 680-1300.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 32 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

