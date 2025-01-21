Anecdotes Launches New GRC Application To Automate Evidence Collection For Servicenow Users

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecdotes , the leading data-oriented GRC platform, today announced the launch of its new native ServiceNow application which empowers users to benefit from automated evidence collection while continuing to manage their GRC programs in the ServiceNow instance.

While GRC often entails tedious manual evidence collection or expensive tailor-made integrations, the new ServiceNow application leverages the Anecdotes GRC Data Engine to automatically collect fresh evidence from across an organization's tech stack and empower true continuous monitoring.

The application, available in the ServiceNow Application Manager, populates an organization's ServiceNow instance with a continuous flow of automatically collected evidence, minimizing stakeholder dependencies and manual work. The evidence-collected directly from the organization's tools and cloud environments-comes in the form of ready-to-use, actionable GRC data, as opposed to static, point-in-time evidence. Top audit firms, including Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Coalfire and Schellman, trust and use Anecdotes' data.

In addition to automating evidence collection, Anecdotes enables GRC teams using ServiceNow to detect gaps in their program in real time, automate responses to events, and create custom evidence from tools like Jira, GitHub, and Salesforce.

The leap to real continuous monitoring, made possible only through the use of actionable and credible GRC data, is revolutionary for GRC teams that need to modernize without changing platforms altogether. This latest integration reflects Anecdotes' commitment to increasing reliance on credible GRC data and to making processes, including evidence collection, better, easier, and more reliable for organizations worldwide.

"We built the Anecdotes GRC Data Engine to help organizations modernize and optimize their programs, no matter what tool they are using. Our new ServiceNow application expands our support to thousands of GRC teams that can now automate tedious evidence collection processes and replace static evidence with reliable and actionable data," says Yair Kuznitsov, CEO of Anecdotes.



Anecdotes' platform enables GRC teams to strengthen and scale their GRC program. By giving GRC teams actionable GRC data, which is instantly mapped to any use case, coupled with analysis tools and configurable automations, Anecdotes empowers GRC teams to quickly identify gaps-and attest to their organization's state of compliance with confidence. Anecdotes has headquarters in Palo Alto, California, with R&D offices in Tel Aviv, Israel. Learn more by visiting .

