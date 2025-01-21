Wireless Support Welcomes Perry Solomon Of Solomon Growth Advisors To Its Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wireless Support, known for its comprehensive life cycle management approach to mobile device fleets, has been helping SMBs streamline the management of their mobile phones and tablets since 2008. With strategic partnerships with all three major U.S. carriers, the company brings unmatched efficiency and cost savings to its loyal client base across the country.

Perry Solomon, a renowned business strategist with a track record of guiding companies through growth phases, offers a wealth of experience in brand development, marketing, and revenue optimization. Through Solomon Growth Advisors, he has helped numerous businesses develop and execute strategies that drive sustained growth.

Chris Kolar, CEO of Wireless Support, shared his enthusiasm for Solomon's new role: "I met Perry Solomon through a UCLA CEO forum, where his keen strategic insights immediately stood out. Perry has a unique ability to provide pointed, actionable feedback that drives real results. Beyond his professional acumen, he's a deeply empathetic individual who genuinely cares about the people he works with. We are excited and grateful to have him on our Advisory Board, where his experience will undoubtedly help us scale Wireless Support to new heights."

This partnership represents a pivotal step in Wireless Support's growth strategy, as the company continues to evolve its offerings to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses. Perry Solomon's guidance will be instrumental in shaping future initiatives, including enhanced customer engagement, expanded service capabilities, and strengthened industry relationships.

"Wireless Support has built an impressive reputation for providing SMBs with unparalleled mobility management solutions," said Perry Solomon. "I'm honored to join the Advisory Board and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success. Together, we aim to expand Wireless Support's reach and impact, delivering even greater value to its customers."

With Perry Solomon's addition to the Advisory Board, Wireless Support is well-positioned to accelerate its mission of helping businesses efficiently manage their mobile device fleets while optimizing costs and improving operational efficiency.

About Wireless Support

Wireless Support is a managed mobility services provider that helps SMBs manage all aspects of their mobile phone and tablet fleets. The company utilizes a complete life cycle management approach and strategic relationships with all three major U.S. carriers to bring immense value to its clients. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Wireless Support proudly serves a loyal customer base across the U.S.

About Solomon Growth Advisors

Solomon Growth Advisors, led by Perry Solomon, specializes in guiding companies through critical growth stages by providing strategic advisory services. The firm focuses on developing and executing effective branding, marketing, and sales strategies, helping businesses achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

