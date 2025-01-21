New Book, 'The Through Line,' Helps Readers Stay Positive Despite Life's Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the new The Through Line : Finding Happiness Through the Curveballs of Life, Family, and Business, author and business executive Sara Fay Egan uses the lessons she learned facing a series of crises to help others navigate personal storms with positivity and joy.The“through line” of the title refers to Egan's idea of“connecting the dots through all of your life experiences together to give you purpose and a happy and fulfilled life.”“What is your through line?” she writes.“Is it your values? Is it your experiences? What details of your story can you weave together to make sense of it all? What do you have that makes you special?”In The Through Line, published by Advantage Books, Egan shares how she took over her father's restaurant business after he died of COVID-19. She was not prepared for either his death or the new responsibilities that were added to her already heavy workload as the owner of an event-planning company. And she barely had time to adjust because within two months her daughter became ill with autoimmune encephalitis.“My entire world changed again and came to a complete halt as we navigated forty nights in the hospital,” Egan writes.Still, she strove to find joy in the chaos. As her book's subtitle implies, Egan touches on both personal topics and business topics, such as leading with focus, having a backup plan, shifting gears to overcome challenges, cultivating human connection, and being present in the moment.Even as she deals with serious subjects, Egan's sense of humor also shines through as she recounts facing off with an uncooperative wedding guest who refused to give up a seat reserved for President George W. Bush, or how the duties of her glamorous internship at CNN included sitting in a closet reviewing VHS tapes.“I have been through so much the past few years and have come out on the other side feeling happier and healthier,” Egan writes.“I have been taken out of my comfort zone and put in situations I never thought I would be put in. I have ended up in places I never thought my life would take me and which were not part of my perfect plan. But somehow, along the way, I have found happiness-a true sense of fulfillment and satisfaction.”The Through Line is already receiving advance praise, including from former Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who says,“This book is both inspiring and laugh-out-loud funny! I want to be the executive producer when it becomes a movie!”About Sara Fay EganSara Fay Egan, author of The Through Line: Finding Happiness Through the Curveballs of Life, Family, and Business, is the president and CEO of Beale Street Blues Company, a hospitality and entertainment group. A seasoned expert in the event-planning industry, she founded Sara Fay Egan Events and cofounded Jackson Durham Floral and Event Design, executing luxury weddings and events across the U.S. and internationally.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

