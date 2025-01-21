Browserstack And Bitrise Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Mobile App Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, and Bitrise , the leading mobile DevOps platform, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize mobile app quality assurance. Through this partnership, existing Bitrise users will receive free exclusive access to BrowserStack App Automate, enabling comprehensive testing across BrowserStack cloud hosting over 20,000 real devices. Similarly, existing App Automate users signing up for Bitrise will be eligible for 15,000 free credits .

As mobile apps grow complex, development teams face challenges maintaining test coverage across thousands of devices, OS versions, and configurations. This fragmented nature of testing forces teams to juggle multiple solutions, compromising velocity and quality. BrowserStack App Automate solves this by enabling development teams to execute thousands of tests simultaneously across multiple devices, ensuring faster releases without compromising on quality.

"In today's fast-paced mobile app development landscape, teams need unified, reliable testing solutions," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "Our partnership with Bitrise is a key step in delivering a comprehensive test platform that integrates with modern workflows."

"This is a rare opportunity to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to helping teams improve the mobile experience," said

Barnabás Birmacher, Founder and CEO of Bitrise. "By combining our CI/CD expertise with BrowserStack's testing capabilities, we're setting new standards for mobile app quality and development efficiency. We're delighted to be working with BrowserStack and look forward to delivering value to our community together."

Through the combined power of BrowserStack App Automate and Bitrise, development teams can deliver high-quality apps faster.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit .

About Bitrise

Founded in 2014, Bitrise is the leading mobile DevOps platform that empowers over 8000 brands worldwide, including Reddit, Shopify, Tripadvisor, Buzzfeed and more. Bitrise provides a full-stack, vertically-integrated mobile DevOps platform that unites the tools, processes and testing frameworks engineering teams need to build best-in-class mobile experiences. Over 400,000 developers use Bitrise's platform and its products: Bitrise CI, Build Cache, Release Management and Insights. The company is backed by leading investors Insight Partners, Open Ocean, Fiedler Capital, Y Combinator and more. Visit bitrise for more information.

