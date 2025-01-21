German envoy thinks Trump plotting to ‘destroy’ America

(MENAFN) The German ambassador to the US, Andreas Michaelis, has reportedly warned that incoming President Donald could seek to weaken American democracy, according to a confidential cable cited by Reuters. In the document, Michaelis predicted that Trump would concentrate power at the expense of and states, diminishing checks and balances. He suggested that the legislature, law enforcement, and could lose independence, becoming tools, while Big Tech might gain significant influence.



The ambassador also believed Trump might use the military domestically to enforce his policies, such as large-scale deportations of illegal immigrants, and might attempt to alter the First Amendment to target his critics. Michaelis’ comments reflect concerns about Trump’s potential to reshape the government and its institutions.



While the German government has not directly criticized Trump, Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently condemned US billionaire Elon Musk for supporting far-right movements across Europe, particularly in Germany, through his ties with Trump. Musk had previously criticized Scholz, calling him "incompetent," and voiced support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD).



Trump, who has frequently accused President Joe Biden of weaponizing government agencies against political opponents, has dismissed such claims about his own behavior, instead labeling Biden as a threat to American democracy.

