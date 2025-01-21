OpenAI reveals language to look up extending human life

(MENAFN) OpenAI has introduced a new language model, GPT-4b micro, aimed at assisting scientists in extending human lifespan. This collaboration with Retro Biosciences focuses on improving stem cell production by re-engineering proteins. Stem cells are essential in regenerative as they can transform into various cell types, potentially offering treatments for age-related diseases.



Retro Biosciences, founded in 2021, is dedicated to enhancing human lifespan through cellular reprogramming, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman investing $180 million in 2022. GPT-4b micro is designed to enhance the Yamanaka factors, proteins that can convert adult cells into stem cells. Early tests show that proteins modified by the model are over 50 times more effective in stimulating stem cell production than natural proteins.



Trained on vast biological data, GPT-4b micro predicts protein structures and interactions more accurately than traditional methods. OpenAI plans to release the research results for peer review in the future. The project is still in its early stages, and its future integration into OpenAI’s models remains uncertain.



This development follows Google’s AlphaFold, an AI model that accurately predicts protein structures. AI-driven research is increasingly contributing to advancements in medicine, with AI-designed proteins showing promise in neutralizing venom and supporting vaccine and cancer treatment development.

