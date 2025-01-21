Muthoottu Mini Financiers Launches Initiative to Enrich Education Resources in Government Schools Across Five States

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 21, 2025: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., one of India’s leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), popularly known as 'Muthoottu Yellow,' has reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare by launching an initiative aimed at enhancing educational resources for government schools. This initiative will involve distribution of Library Kits to 150 government schools across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala during the academic year 2024-25.

This initiative in collaboration with The Hindu will ensure that students from government schools have access to a curated collection of books and other educational materials designed to inspire curiosity and foster a culture of learning. To further enhance the learning environment, Muthoottu Mini Financiers is also providing a complimentary half-yearly subscription to The Hindu's Weekend Tabloid for all participating schools, delivering high-quality reading materials to young minds.

Speaking about the initiative, Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said, "Education is a powerful tool for empowerment and progress. At Muthoottu Mini Financiers, we believe in contributing to the holistic development of the communities we serve. Our partnership with The Hindu is a step towards bridging the resource gap in government schools and inspiring young students to explore the world through books and quality content. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a meaningful and lasting impact on society."

P.E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., added, “At Muthoottu Mini Financiers, we firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future, and nurturing reading habits among students is a step toward empowering young minds. This initiative is a reflection of our commitment to fostering knowledge and growth in the communities we serve. The banking and financial industries have a vital role to play in driving societal progress, and through meaningful projects like this, we aim to create a lasting impact on the lives of students and their families”

In addition to this initiative, Muthoottu Mini Financiers has undertaken numerous impactful CSR activities aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities across India. These include the distribution of school supplies such as notebooks, umbrellas, and school bags to over 22,000 children; the provision of essential agricultural resources like fertilizers and milk containers to 1,000 farmers; and empowering more than 1,000 individuals with tools like sewing machines and bicycles to support self-employment. The company has also gifted motorized wheelchairs to differently-abled individuals and launched the 'Ningalkkum Aakam Maveli' initiative to distribute 3,000 Onam kits to underprivileged families in Kerala. Through these programs, Muthoottu Mini Financiers remains steadfast in its mission to create positive social change and empower the communities it serves.





MENAFN21012025005232011781ID1109112620