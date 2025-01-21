Serbian president cautions of Western supported ‘color revolution’

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the opposition of working with foreign intelligence agencies to destabilize the country, amid ongoing protests sparked by the deadly collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station in November, which resulted in 15 deaths. Vucic described the protests as part of an attempted "color revolution," claiming that foreign agents are encouraging students to disrupt transportation routes and that the opposition is being used by criminal and foreign interests.



The student-led protests, which began in November following the tragedy, have spread to cities like Novi Sad and Belgrade. Demonstrators gather each Friday at 11:52am in a silent protest, blocking traffic in remembrance of the victims. Vucic also alleged that Western, Croatian, and Albanian forces were collaborating to weaken Serbia, accusing them of trying to prevent the country from becoming a stronger international player. Despite these challenges, Vucic expressed confidence in Serbia’s strength and dismissed the opposition's ability to succeed.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112616