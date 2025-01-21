US places developed nuclear arms in Europe

(MENAFN) The United States has completed the deployment of its upgraded B61-12 thermonuclear bombs at military bases throughout Europe, marking a significant shift in NATO’s nuclear deterrence strategy. According to Jill Hruby, Director of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), these bombs are now fully forward deployed in various countries, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey, as part of the alliance’s nuclear sharing program. Moscow estimates that at least 150 of these bombs are stationed in Europe, heightening nuclear risks.



The B61-12 bombs, designed for gravity drop, are also set to be housed in the UK, with reports indicating that a new Pentagon facility will be built at the RAF station in Lakenheath, Suffolk, to store them. Hruby emphasized the strong US-UK nuclear partnership and collaboration on supply chain resilience.



In addition to the deployment of B61-12 bombs, the Pentagon has also adapted its nuclear strategy, focusing on enhanced readiness of nuclear-capable submarines and the development of the B61-13 bomb, designed to address tougher military targets. The NNSA has already begun transitioning to produce this new variant.



Russia has consistently criticized US military expansions, especially nuclear deployments in Europe, warning of potential retaliatory actions. In response to NATO's support for Ukraine, Russia updated its nuclear doctrine to consider joint attacks by nuclear and non-nuclear states as grounds for escalation. Furthermore, Moscow has conducted tests of its new Oreshnik hypersonic missiles, which are capable of striking across Europe and are part of an ongoing military buildup, including plans to deploy these missiles in Belarus by 2025.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112531