S-Koreans rush into court as Leader`s detention extended

(MENAFN) Supporters of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol clashed with after a Seoul court extended his detention over a failed attempt to impose martial law. On Sunday, Yoon appeared before the Seoul Western District Court, where a judge approved a 20-day extension to his detention, citing concerns that Yoon could destroy evidence if released.



The court's decision triggered violent protests, with a group of Yoon’s supporters breaking windows, attacking officers, and chanting his name. footage on social showed individuals vandalizing court property, including destroying computers and ripping tiles from the building's exterior.



Yoon had declared martial law on December 3, citing threats from “anti-state” forces, but the move was swiftly overturned and led to his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14. The Constitutional Court is now deliberating on whether to permanently remove Yoon from office, with a ruling expected within 180 days.



Following his impeachment, Yoon’s presidential powers were suspended. He was arrested on Wednesday after earlier attempts by police to detain him were blocked by his supporters. Yoon’s legal team argues that his martial law declaration was a necessary measure to address legislative gridlock and opposition-led efforts to impeach his cabinet members.

