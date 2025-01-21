German business giants plot great anti-govt strike

(MENAFN) German business leaders are preparing for a large-scale protest later this month to express their dissatisfaction with the government's economic policies. According to Bild, the strike and protests are set to take place on January 29 in Berlin and other major cities, with participation from nearly 50 business associations representing approximately 20 million workers.



Key organizations joining the protests include the Association of Family Entrepreneurs, Gesamtmetall (metal industry group), the German Hotel and Restaurant Association, the German Wholesale and Foreign Trade Association, and the Small and Medium Business Association, among others. Fashion industry representatives have also indicated their participation.



Business leaders have sharply criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government for its handling of the economy. Stefan Wolf, head of Gesamtmetall, stated that the government has failed to understand the gravity of the situation, forcing industries into a difficult position due to unfavorable policies. Dirk Jandura, president of the German Foreign Trade Association, emphasized that the country remains in a prolonged recession, exacerbated by overregulation.



Marie-Christine Ostermann, head of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs, called for a significant policy shift and urged that the 2025 federal elections be viewed as a referendum on which political parties can provide the economic relief businesses need.



The business groups’ demands include tax cuts, a halt to rising social security contributions, and a reduction in regulations that they say hinder growth. The protests come as Germany faces a serious economic downturn, with the country’s GDP shrinking by 0.2% in 2024 after a 0.3% decline in 2023, compounded by high energy costs and a slowdown in manufacturing. The protest is set to occur just weeks before snap parliamentary elections on February 23.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112491