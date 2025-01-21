German FM’s quarrel with Scholz fuels memes

(MENAFN) A photo showing German Foreign Annalena Baerbock seemingly ignoring Chancellor Olaf Scholz has gone viral, following their clash over military aid to Ukraine. The image, published by Bild, depicted Baerbock appearing to turn away from Scholz during a cabinet meeting, fueling memes about their tension. The dispute centers around Scholz blocking a €3 billion emergency aid package to Ukraine, which Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had worked on for months. Scholz believes Ukraine already has enough financial support from Germany, while Baerbock criticized him for not fulfilling his responsibility to secure Europe's peace.



Although Baerbock denied the Bild interpretation of the photo, calling it misleading, the image has become a symbol of the strained relationship between the two officials. With snap elections looming in February, the disagreement is adding to the pressure on the German government. Despite internal disagreements, Germany remains one of the largest military aid contributors to Ukraine.

