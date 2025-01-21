Scholz hopes Ukraine war concludes in 2025

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed hope that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end in 2025, though he acknowledged that it is uncertain. He emphasized the importance of exploring all avenues for peace, including solutions.



Speaking at a campaign event in Wolfsburg on Friday, Scholz reiterated that Germany is committed to preventing the war from escalating into a larger conflict between Russia and NATO. He reaffirmed his stance against sending Ukraine long-range missiles capable of striking deep within Russia, arguing that such actions would not contribute to peace efforts. While Germany remains a major supporter of Ukraine in both military and financial aid, Scholz emphasized that the country would not simply follow every suggestion from other nations.



Scholz also stressed that any peace decisions should be made with full consideration of the needs and sovereignty of Ukraine and Europe. His comments come amid criticism from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who accused Scholz of prioritizing national interests over Europe's security in his opposition to a proposed €3 billion aid package for Ukraine.



The disagreement between Scholz and Baerbock highlights ongoing tensions within Germany's ruling coalition ahead of upcoming snap elections. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also expressed frustration over Scholz's reluctance to send more weapons to Ukraine, while Russia has continued to oppose Western arms supplies, viewing them as a dangerous escalation.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112441