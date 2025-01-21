Putin announces he is open to dialogue with U.S. Trump's administration

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir announced yesterday that he is open to dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration. He welcomed Trump's intention to establish direct communication channels with Russia. Speaking during a televised meeting with his ministers, Putin emphasized Russia's willingness to engage in discussions with the new U.S. administration, particularly regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, he reiterated that Russia would continue to defend its interests and those of its people.



Regarding the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022, Putin expressed a desire for a "sustainable peace" but made it clear that Russia would persist in its efforts to safeguard its interests. He stressed that the objective should not be a temporary ceasefire but a lasting peace that respects the legitimate interests of all parties involved.



Donald Trump has previously stated his intention to speak with both Ukraine and Russia to prevent the escalation of the conflict into a "third world war." Putin expressed support for this position, welcoming Trump's desire to avoid such a global conflict. He also congratulated Trump on his inauguration. CNN reported earlier yesterday that President Trump had instructed his aides to prepare for a phone call with President Putin, just days after his inauguration.

