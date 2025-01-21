Trump gets sworn in as 47th president of US

(MENAFN) Donald was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States yesterday, succeeding Joe Biden. J.D. Vance also took the oath as Trump's vice president. The inauguration marks a dramatic comeback for Trump, who faced impeachment twice, a felony conviction, and attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss. He was also the target of two assassination attempts. The event took place inside the Capitol Dome under tight security, following a campaign marked by political violence and extreme cold. Previously, inaugurations were held on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House. Trump, who swore on a Bible once owned by his mother, pledged to "protect the Constitution" during the ceremony at the same Capitol building his supporters stormed on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to block the certification of Biden's victory. In his inaugural speech, Trump declared that "America's golden era begins now," promising that the nation would no longer be exploited and that he survived assassination attempts to "save America."



He assured Americans that the country would regain its stature as the "largest nation," warning that no one would intimidate the U.S. He expressed confidence that America was entering a new era of success, emphasizing the need for courage and strength. Trump reiterated his commitment to fighting for Americans and rooting out government corruption. Trump also vowed to restore national sovereignty, ensure security, and end the use of the Justice Department as a political weapon. He announced that his legacy would focus on "peacemaking" and criticized the U.S.'s past decision to relinquish control of the Panama Canal. Addressing immigration and national security, Trump declared a "state of emergency" at the southern border with Mexico, promising to label criminal gangs as terrorist groups, repatriate illegal immigrants, and boost oil and gas exploration. He also pledged to defend traditional gender roles and counter efforts to manipulate race and gender policies.



Trump’s ambitious agenda includes plans to sign nearly 100 executive orders within hours of assuming office, including reversing Biden-era policies on oil drilling and diversity practices. The president-elect emphasized that his administration would work to reinstate the U.S.'s economic and cultural strength, including raising the American flag on Mars.

