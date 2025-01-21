Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian towns of Hotel and Jinsafut near Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, injuring at least 21 Palestinians. The settlers also burned homes, shops, and vehicles in several other areas of the West Bank. Reports from Hebrew indicated that two settlers were accidentally shot by an Israeli policeman after storming the towns, where they had been involved in violent acts against Palestinian property. In response to the rising tensions, Israeli forces implemented extraordinary security measures, including the installation of iron gates and earth mounds at the entrances to many towns and cities in the West Bank.



Hamas condemned these attacks, describing them as acts of "settler terrorism" supported by the Israeli government. The group emphasized that such violence would not force Palestinians to relinquish their rights but would instead strengthen their resolve to resist. They called for an escalation in resistance efforts across all forms. Local officials reported that in the town of Hotel, settlers had attacked homes and vehicles, and there were occasional gunfire sounds. Radio reports confirmed the widespread attacks, noting that the occupation forces were firing live ammunition in response to Palestinian youths defending themselves.



The official Palestinian news agency (Wafa) stated that settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, had burned vehicles and attacked shops along the Qalqilya-Nablus road. Other groups of settlers disrupted Palestinian movement in various locations, including the villages of Barqa, Kafr Malik, and Taybeh, where they placed nails on roads and blocked access.

