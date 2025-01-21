Russian Troops Attack Kharkiv With Shahed UAV
Date
1/21/2025 6:10:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a Shahed UAV, according to Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov.
"At 11:18, a strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The attack resulted in damage to garages, with one being destroyed, and damage to a dormitory car and windows. There were no reported casualties,” Synehubov posted on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the strike occurred in a densely populated area of the Shevchenkivskyi district. He subsequently confirmed that there was at least one injured person.
Read also:
Russian drone attack on Kherson
leaves four civilians injured
He added that one individual sought medical attention for an acute stress reaction.
As reported, on January 20, debris from a Molniya UAV was found in Kharkiv, without any victims.
MENAFN21012025000193011044ID1109112186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.