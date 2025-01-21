Russian Troops Attack Kharkiv With Shahed UAV

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Kharkiv with a Shahed UAV, according to Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov.

"At 11:18, a strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The attack resulted in damage to garages, with one being destroyed, and damage to a dormitory car and windows. There were no reported casualties,” Synehubov posted on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the strike occurred in a densely populated area of the Shevchenkivskyi district. He subsequently confirmed that there was at least one person.

He added that one individual sought medical attention for an acute stress reaction.

As reported, on January 20, debris from a Molniya UAV was found in Kharkiv, without any victims.