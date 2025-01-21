عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Deputy FM Receives WFP Official

Kuwait Deputy FM Receives WFP Official


1/21/2025 6:05:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday, Director of Multilateral Partnerships and Strategic Partnerships at the World Food Programme (WFP), Stanlake Samkange.
During the meeting, boosting cooperation and coordination between the two sides were touched on. (end)
aa


MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109112170


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search