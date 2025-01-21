Handball: Al Arabi Win Federation Cup Title

Al Arabi were crowned Handball Federation Cup 2024-25 champions after finishing top of the standings with 27 points, defeating Al Wakrah in the final round yesterday. Al Rayyan secured second place with 24 points, while Al Duhail took third with 22 points.

