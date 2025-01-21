Elon Musk faces heavy criticism after controversial arm gesture at Trump rally

(MENAFN) Elon Musk faced heavy criticism on Monday after making a controversial arm gesture during a public appearance, which many interpreted as a "Sieg Heil" salute, a symbol infamously associated with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. The tech billionaire, a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, was at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., where he thanked Trump's supporters. While speaking, Musk placed his right hand over his heart twice and then extended his arm in an upward motion, which drew immediate attention from viewers.



The gesture quickly became a focal point on social media. Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky was among the first to highlight the comparison, tweeting that Musk’s action resembled a Nazi salute. Many users on X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, agreed, expressing their concerns over the troubling nature of the gesture. One commenter shared a video of Musk’s motion, further fueling the outrage by claiming that the salute was "pretty clear."



Others on social media reacted with disbelief. Author Dolores Quintana remarked on the oddity of Musk’s actions, calling it "openly" a Nazi salute at the US Inauguration. Her comment highlighted the disturbing nature of the incident, especially in the context of a high-profile political event. The reaction online was swift and intense, with many calling out the gesture as inappropriate and offensive.



Musk, however, did not immediately respond to the growing wave of criticism. As of now, there has been no public explanation from the billionaire regarding the controversial gesture. His silence on the matter left many wondering about his intent and added to the controversy surrounding the incident.

