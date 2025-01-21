Exploring The Growth Of The Enteral Formula Market: Trends And Forecasts From 2024 To 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enteral Nutrition Industry

Enteral Nutrition Regional Analysis

Exploring how biotechnological advancements and customization options are revolutionizing the enteral formula market, catering to specific dietary requirements.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global enteral nutrition market is experiencing significant expansion, with its value estimated at USD 8,232.3 million in 2024 and expected to grow to USD 14,882.5 million by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2024 and 2034. Enteral nutrition, which involves the direct delivery of nutrients into the gastrointestinal tract via a feeding tube, is vital for patients unable to consume food orally or with impaired nutrient absorption.Several factors are driving the demand for enteral nutrition products, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. These products, usually in the form of liquid formulas that contain proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals, are essential for patients recovering from surgeries, managing chronic conditions, or facing difficulties with swallowing. The market is further stimulated by the rising focus on personalized nutrition and enhanced patient care.Request Report Sample of Enteral Nutrition Market: #5245502d47422d3139373630Key Drivers: Enteral Nutrition Market Growth. Flavor Innovation and Health Claims: The enteral nutrition market is experiencing a trend towards incorporating new flavors, such as strawberry and chocolate, along with health claims like“gluten-free,”“plant-based,”“low lactose,” and“low calorie.” These innovations cater to a variety of dietary preferences and health-conscious lifestyles, enhancing product appeal and expanding the consumer base.. Product Innovations and Attractive Packaging: Changing demographics and appealing packaging designs are driving increased demand for enteral nutrition products. Manufacturers are developing unique formulas targeting specific age groups, illnesses, and lifestyle preferences. Modern consumers prefer convenient, portable packaging that fits into their busy schedules, driving innovation in both product and packaging design.. Customized Kits and Counseling Services: Major market players are boosting their revenue streams by offering personalized kits and additional counseling services. These customized kits provide targeted solutions, making it easier for caregivers to provide enteral feeding care while ensuring accurate nutrient delivery. Counseling services enhance patient adherence by offering product selection recommendations, administration guidelines, and dietary routines.“The global enteral nutrition market is set to expand significantly, driven by rising health consciousness, an aging population, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases. Innovations in flavor, packaging, and personalized solutions are crucial to meeting diverse consumer needs. The market's growth trajectory is further supported by regulatory backing and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, promising lucrative opportunities for both established players and new entrants.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.Key Takeaways:. The global enteral nutrition market is projected to grow from USD 8,232.3 million in 2024 to USD 14,882.5 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.1%.. The market is seeing significant innovations in flavor and health claims, product formulations, and packaging designs to meet diverse consumer needs and preferences.. Customized kits and counseling services are enhancing patient care and adherence, driving market growth.. Leading companies like Nestle SA, Danone SA, Abbott Nutrition, and Fresenius Kabi are driving innovations in formulation processes, delivery systems, and sustainability, maintaining competitive advantages.. The USA, Germany, and India are among the top markets for enteral nutrition, with CAGRs of 4.3%, 5.7%, and 6.3% respectively through 2034.Country-wise Insights:. The US market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for specialized enteral nutrition products. Established players are developing state-of-the-art products to address specific health conditions, enhancing patient care and promoting innovation.. The German market is characterized by diverse product choices, including vegan and specialized offerings. Manufacturers are introducing new product lines to cater to consumers' dietary requirements and preferences, driving market growth.. In India, the market is expanding due to increasing intolerance towards synthetic substances and rising health consciousness. Companies are reformulating products to eliminate artificial ingredients, targeting specific dietary sensitivities and promoting healthy eating habits.Competition OutlookKey companies hold a significant share of the industry value of unique and potential nutritional products by bringing innovation in their product developments. These players are providing solutions to patients and consumers, who are unable to reach their daily nutritional needs through food consumed by mouth alone.Companies are coming up with new and innovative flavorful formulas like strawberry, infused with organic blends, and chicken flavored products to enhance the taste and color of products along with the nutritive values to increase the consumer base.Access the full report for detailed market trends.Leading Manufacturers. Nestle SA. Fresenius Kabi AG. B. Braun SE. Abbott Nutrition. Aveanna Healthcare. Danone SA. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. Medtrition Inc.. Victus Inc. Kate Farms. Global Health Products, Inc.. DermaRite Industries, LLC.Key Segments of the ReportBy Product Type:In this segment, the industry has been categorized into Standard Formula, Peptide-Based Formula, disease-specific and othersBy Feeding Route:By feeding route industry has been categorized into tube feeding and oral feeding.By Consumer's Age:Different demographics of consumers like Pediatrics and Adults are included in the report.By End Users:By End Users, the industry has been categorized into Hospitals, Home Care, Long Term Care facilities, Nursing HomesBy Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and OceaniaExplore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The global Enteral Formula industry is estimated to be worth USD 8.0 billion by 2024. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.The global parenteral nutrition market recorded sales of USD 5,720.6 million in 2022. The industry experienced a 6.2% year-on-year growth in 2023 and is anticipated to achieve revenue of USD 6,452.0 million in 2024.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 