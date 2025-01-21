Bank of Baroda Champions Women’s Empowerment – Unveils 5 All-Women Branches in Odisha and Jharkhand states

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th January, 2025: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of five all-women bank branches under the motto “By Women, For Women” in the states of Odisha & Jharkhand. These branches, staffed entirely by women employees, are designed to create a supportive and empowering environment for both the Bank’s women employees and women customers as well as general customers at large. The Bank is opening three such branches in Odisha and two in Jharkhand. Out of the 5 branches, three are urban branches and two are rural.



This initiative is a part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to empower women, unleashing their true potential and promoting gender parity. By encouraging women employees to take the lead in managing the overall operations of these branches, it gives them greater opportunities for professional growth and to aspire for higher leadership roles in the Bank.



While the five all-women branches will welcome all customers, there will be a greater thrust towards servicing women customers and fulfilling their unique banking requirements. The branches will focus on empowering women customers through various tailor-made savings and loan schemes such as the bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account, bob Women Power Current Account, Baroda Mahila Swavalamban loan scheme for women entrepreneurs and the bob SB Self Help Group.



The branches will promote various government schemes that support entrepreneurship & social security. The five all-women branches will also actively promote financial literacy & education through regular events, thereby increasing financial inclusion.



Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Beena Vaheed, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “With the opening of five all-women branches in Odisha and Jharkhand, we are working towards building an environment, culture and ecosystem where women can flourish. Our all-women branches reflect Bank of Baroda’s deep commitment to empowering women - both as employees and customers. These branches provide our women employees with a platform to aspire, innovate and excel, while also prioritising and expanding women’s access to financial services. I am excited about the possibilities this will create in building a more inclusive and equitable future for all.”



The newly inaugurated branches are located at Niladri Vihar (Bhubaneswar), Khunta (Cuttack), Irba (Ranchi), Dhanupali (Sambalpur), and Jamshedpur Women’s College (Jamshedpur).





About Bank of Baroda

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of ~165 million through over 70,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents and through its various digital banking platforms, which provide all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank’s vision matches the aspirations of its diverse clientele base and seeks to instil a sense of trust and security in all their dealings with the Bank.



