Strides receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 125 mg /250 mg, Expanding the Existing OTC Portfolio

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, India, January 20, 2025 - Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) today announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 125 mg /250 mg (OTC), from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen, 125 mg /250 mg (OTC), of Haleon US Holdings LLC.

The addition of the Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 125 mg /250 mg (OTC) will significantly enhance our existing portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) products. By offering a dual-action pain relief option, we aim to cater to a broader patient base, providing effective and accessible solutions for pain management.

This approval underscores our commitment to expanding our product offerings and meeting the diverse needs of our customers. The Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen tablets will be manufactured at the company’s flagship facility in KRSG, Bengaluru.





