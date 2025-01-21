Turkey welcomes Gaza ceasefire at UN Security Council session

(MENAFN) Turkey charge d'affaires ad interim to the UN, Asli Guven, welcomed the recent ceasefire in Gaza on Monday, calling it "a glimmer of hope" in the ongoing crisis. Speaking at a high-level UN Security Council session focused on the Middle East, Guven highlighted the "relentless warfare" that the people of Gaza have endured for more than a year.



"Now, the ceasefire, although long overdue, provides a glimmer of hope," Guven said. She stressed the importance of ensuring that ceasefire agreements are fully implemented, made permanent, and followed by the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Guven underscored the need for Israel to adhere to its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing the importance of Israel's withdrawal from Gaza to allow "unimpeded" humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.



She called for immediate humanitarian relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts in Gaza, stressing that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) plays a crucial role in supporting these efforts.



Guven condemned Israel's attempts to obstruct UNRWA’s operations, stating that such actions violate international law and set "a dangerous precedent for the UN and multilateralism itself."

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109111289