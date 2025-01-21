(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Grinding Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 6.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, Japan, India, France, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil Key companies profiled 3M Co., Andre Abrasive Articles, ATLANTIC GmbH, AWUKO Abrasives Wandmacher GmbH and Co. KG, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., DK Holdings Ltd., DSA Products Ltd., Ekamant, KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc., Koki Holdings Co Ltd, KOVAX, Murugappa Group, NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels MFG. Co. Ltd., Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd., Tyrolit KG, and Wendt India Ltd.

The grinding wheel market is thriving due to increasing trends in abrasive tools for various industries. Bonded abrasive grains, made from materials like diamond, silicon carbide, and aluminum oxide, are popular choices for metalworking and woodworking. Innovations in material science lead to improved wear resistance, accuracy, and surface finish. Safety regulations are crucial in preventing mishaps and damage during precision machining. Industrialization and manufacturing activities drive demand for optimal surface quality in sectors like transport, construction, bearing and machinery, and steel. Cylindrical, cup, and disc wheels are essential for grinding, cleaning, and polishing. Abrasive compounds and cutting operations are integral to the market. New composite materials, such as artificial composites and aggregates, are gaining traction with circular shapes, profiles, and cross sections made of solid steel, aluminum discs, and natural composite stones. Sustainable manufacturing techniques are also a focus, with an emphasis on millstones and artificial aggregates. Overall, the market is evolving to meet the diverse needs of industries while ensuring safety and precision.

Modern CNC grinding systems incorporate advanced software for controlling position, velocity, and acceleration. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology enables machines to make decisions based on sensor input, reducing human intervention. AI analyzes data from grinding machinery and measurement equipment to optimize feed rates, prevent thermal damage, and initiate feed cycle changes. By continuously monitoring and reacting to sensor data, AI enhances grinding process efficiency and productivity.

. Grinding is a crucial process that involves the removal of metal from a surface to achieve a smooth finish. This procedure generates heat, which significantly impacts both the grinding wheel and the workpiece. Regarding the grinding wheel, the heat produced can lead to the development of grinding cracks. These cracks, which appear at right angles to grinding marks, can result in the wheel's replacement, increasing both the cost of spare parts and operational expenses. On the other hand, the workpiece retains most of the heat generated during the grinding operation. Consequently, it undergoes more significant thermal effects, which could potentially impact its quality and durability. Therefore, understanding the thermal effects on both the grinding wheel and the workpiece is essential for optimizing the grinding process and minimizing costs.

This grinding wheel market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Straight wheels

1.2 Cylindrical wheels

1.3 Diamond wheels 1.4 Others



2.1 Artificial abrasives 2.2 Natural abrasives



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Straight wheels- Straight grinding wheels are a standard choice for cylindrical, centerless, and surface grinding applications. These wheels come in various sizes, diameters, and widths, making them suitable for diverse industries and applications. They are primarily used to create a slightly concave surface on the product. Straight wheels are extensively employed in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding for manufacturing components subjected to grinding processes. The expansion of these industries during the forecast period is expected to fuel the demand for straight grinding wheels worldwide.

The Grinding Wheel Market encompasses a wide range of abrasive tools used in various industries for grinding, polishing, and cutting applications. These tools are made up of bonded abrasive grains such as diamond, silicon carbide, and aluminum oxide. The market caters to the metalworking and woodworking industries, prioritizing accuracy, wear resistance, and optimal surface quality. Material innovations in the form of composite materials, artificial composites, and artificial aggregates, have revolutionized the market. The transport industry, construction, and steel industry are significant consumers of grinding wheels. Safety regulations are stringently enforced to prevent mishaps and damage during precision machining. Grinding machines, cylindrical grinding wheels, cup wheels, and disc wheels are essential equipment in manufacturing activities. Abrasive compounds, abrasive cutting, and abrasive machining operations are integral to the process. The market also includes grinding wheels in circular shapes, with various profiles and cross sections, made of solid steel, aluminum discs, and natural composite stones like millstones.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

