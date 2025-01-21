Aquaguard At NE Pool & Spa Show 2025 Innovation In Pool Coatings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Northeast Pool and Spa Show in Atlantic City, NJ

AquaGuard to showcase durable AquaGuard 5000 Epoxy Coatings and debut Super Epoxy Injector Gun Kits at NE Pool & Spa Show 2025, Jan 28-31, Atlantic City.

- Dennis Hardy, owner of AquaGuard5000ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AquaGuard 5000 is excited to announce its participation in The NE Pool & Spa Show 2025, held January 28–31 at the Vista Convention Center in Atlantic City, NJ. Join us at booth #4347 to experience groundbreaking advancements in pool coatings and maintenance tools.What to ExpectAquaGuard will proudly feature its industry-leading AquaGuard 5000 Epoxy Coatings , renowned for their unmatched durability, vibrant finishes, and eco-conscious formulation. Designed to protect and enhance pool surfaces, AquaGuard 5000 remains the top choice for residential and commercial applications.Making its debut at the show, AquaGuard's Super Epoxy Injector Gun Kits will showcase a revolutionary approach to pool repair and maintenance. Engineered for precision and ease, these kits streamline applications, delivering professional-quality results with minimal effort.Interactive ExperiencesVisitors to our booth can look forward to:1. Live Demonstrations: See AquaGuard 5000 and the Super Epoxy Injector Gun Kits in action.2. Expert Insights: Speak with AquaGuard professionals to learn about best practices and innovative solutions for pool projects.3. Hands-On Experience: Explore how our products are redefining the pool industry with cutting-edge technology.About AquaGuardAquaGuard is a leader in advanced epoxy coatings and pool maintenance solutions. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, AquaGuard has built a reputation for delivering exceptional products tailored to the needs of pool professionals and property owners. From protective coatings to innovative tools, AquaGuard continues to set the industry standard.For more information, visit AquaGuard during NE Pool & Spa Show or contact our team at772-232-6274. Join us in Atlantic City from January 28–31 and discover how AquaGuard is shaping the future of pool maintenance and design!

