Ukraine's State Budget Receives UAH 1,133.5B In Tax Payments In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During 2024, Ukraine's state budget received UAH 1,133.5 billion worth of payments controlled by the Ukrainian State Tax Service.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Tax Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In January-December 2024, a total of UAH 1,036.8 billion was transferred to the state budget general fund.

The Finance Ministry's revenues target for the state budget general fund was completed at 100.2%.

A reminder that the cash expenditures of Ukraine's state budget general fund reached UAH 3.5 trillion in 2024, which is 15% higher compared to 2023.

Photo: Shutterstock