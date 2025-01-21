Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12:02 PM EST - Canadian Resources Ltd. : Has entered into an investor relations agreement with Alliance Advisors Investor Relations and has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The partnerships aim to enhance Canadian Gold's communication with the community and increase visibility within the resource sector. Canadian Resources Ltd. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.24.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.