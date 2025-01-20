DI For Graduate Studies Organises Career Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Deanship of Student Affairs at the Doha Institute for Studies (DI) organised the 8th edition of the DI Career Fair Monday, with the participation of more than 40 organisations from the public and private sectors in the country.

The event, held annually, was opened by Dr Abdelwahab El Affendi, president of the DI, and Dean of Student Affairs Dr Ibrahim Fraihat.

DI career fair is an appropriate for the Institute's students and graduates to learn about the most prominent opportunities and vacancies offered in the Qatari labour market. It offers communication with participating entities and institutions directly and for asking about the nature of the opportunities, in addition to reviewing the vacancies and trainings relevant to their future career plans.

Nasema Abdeen, director of the Communication and External Relations Department at the DI, said:“The career fair plays a vital role in enhancing communication between students and graduates and the Qatari labour market, allowing them to learn about the market's requirements and needs. The fair also provides valuable training opportunities for current students, and presents an ideal platform to showcase the specialisations, academic programmes and training opportunities offered by the Institute to participating entities.”

Aliaa Chebaro, career advisor and administrative supervisor of the Deanship of Student Affairs at the DI, explained that the Career Advising Office aims to provide students with the necessary tools to explore the Qatari labour market.

Chebaro pointed out that the fair this year had the participation of more than 40 entities, representing different important sectors like education, business, journalism and media, services, social and volunteer work, technology and others, which reflects the diversity of opportunities available to students and graduates.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, several workshops and accompanying events were organised, most notably the“Employment Policy at the Ministry of Justice” workshop.

