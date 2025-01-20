ROSHI Enters Vietnam's $15B Lending Market With AI-Powered Platform

(MENAFN- FinanceWire) Singapore, Singapore, January 21st, 2025, FinanceWire

ROSHI , a Singapore-based fintech, today announced its expansion into Vietnam following the receipt of its business license from Vietnamese authorities. This milestone marks ROSHI's first international entry since its successful launch in Singapore.

The expansion comes at a time of significant growth in Vietnam's lending market, which saw credit growth of 15.08% in 2024. This robust credit expansion signals a strong demand for innovative financial solutions in one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies.

The Vietnamese market presents substantial opportunities for digital lending innovation, with a rapidly growing middle class and increasing demand for consumer financing solutions. ROSHI's AI-powered platform will enable Vietnamese borrowers to access competitive loan options through partnerships with local banks and finance companies.

ROSHI will initially focus on consumer financing products with plans to gradually expand its product offerings based on market demand and regulatory frameworks. The company's entry into Vietnam builds on its track record of success in Singapore, where it has facilitated hundreds of loan approvals since launching in March 2022.

The full platform is scheduled to launch in Vietnam in Q1 2025, following system integration with local partners and comprehensive market testing.

About ROSHI

ROSHI is a Singapore-based fintech company that leverages AI algorithms and machine learning to provide instant loan offers to borrowers. Through partnerships with various lenders, ROSHI facilitates home and personal loans while providing valuable market insights to help consumers make informed financial decisions.