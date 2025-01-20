Trilogy® By Shea Homes® Bringing New 414-Home Ridgecresttm 55+ Boutique Community To Peoria, Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trilogy by Shea Homes is now selling at RidgecrestTM - a TrilogyBoutique CommunityTM , a new 55+ resort-style community in Peoria, Arizona. Located in the award-winning master plan of Northpointeat Vistancia, Ridgecrest is Arizona's first Trilogy Boutique Community, a new offering from Shea Homes designed to deliver the vibrant Trilogy lifestyle on a more intimate scale. The 414-home Ridgecrest community is located approximately one mile north of Trilogyat Vistancia, Shea's 3,300-home community, which sold out last year. Presales for Ridgecrest begin in October and model homes are slated to open in spring. More information is available at Sheahomes/Ridgecrest .Ridgecrest offers three floorplan collections, featuring some of Shea's most popular designs. Each home features single level open concept plans with contemporary designs and outdoor living spaces that make it easy for homeowners to embrace the Arizona lifestyle. The Freedom 35 Collection includes home plans ranging from ~1,649-1,988 square feet and has anticipated pricing from the high $400,000s. The Freedom 45 Collection includes home plans ranging from ~2,112-2,573 square feet and has anticipated pricing from the low $500,000s. The Ridge Collection includes home plans ranging from ~2,721-3,040 square feet and has anticipated pricing from the low $700,000s.As with all Trilogy communities, a lifestyle centered around wellness and social connection is at the forefront of Ridgecrest's design. At the center of the community, homeowners will enjoy a modern, amenity-rich approximately 6,000 square-foot Wellness Social Club designed to evoke the best boutique hotel lobbies and serve as the community's wellness and social hub. The private club, designed by Greey Pickett, GSB Architects & Interiors, and TRIO, will offer indoor and outdoor social spaces, a fitness and movement studio, outdoor fitness and event lawns, resort and lap pool, and pickleball courts."We enlisted award-winning designers and researched top boutique hotels, incorporating the latest wellness design trends like biophilic natural elements, extensive glass and natural light, and colors and textures that reflect nature,” explains Hal Looney, Area President of the Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division for Arizona.“Creative and robust programming is designed to give residents easy access to new experiences where they can meet neighbors and new friends and enjoy fitness classes, keynote speakers, unique excursions, specialty food and wine events, cultural celebrations and more."Nestled at the most elevated and scenic point of Vistancia at the community's newest Northpointeneighborhood, Ridgecrest is surrounded by 1,000 acres of pristine desert and mountain preserves – the perfect basecamp for hiking, biking, and exploring nearby golf, sports, shopping, and dining. Golf lovers can tee it up at the nearby Trilogy at Vistancia Golf Club daily fee course, sports fans can take in Spring Training games at Peoria Sports Complex and NFL games at State Farm Stadium, and water seekers can enjoy Lake Pleasant, a popular destination just over 25 minutes away featuring boat rentals and launch, water sports, a great restaurant, and camping.Interested homebuyers are encouraged to sign up on the interest list at Sheahomes/Ridgecrest to stay in the know on pre-sales, community events, and announcements.About Trilogyby Shea HomesThe Shea HomesActive Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique CommunitiesTM are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in Lifestory Research's America's Most Trusted Awards. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes/Trilogy.###

