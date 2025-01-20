$300M Boost: Brasil Tecpar Set For Rapid Growth In Fiber Optics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Macquarie Capital, a leading Australian firm, has agreed to invest up to $300 million in Brasil TecPar, one of Brazil's fastest-growing internet service providers.



This move signals a significant boost for Brazil's telecommunications sector, which is rapidly expanding to meet the country's growing digital needs. The deal structure involves an initial $50 million investment, giving Macquarie a 16% stake in Brasil TecPar.



Additional investments of up to $250 million may follow over the next 48 months, potentially increasing Macquarie 's ownership. Brasil TecPar has been actively consolidating Brazil's fragmented ISP market, completing 56 acquisitions since 2018.



The company currently serves 820,000 fiber optic broadband connections across eight Brazilian states, with a network spanning 150,000 kilometers. This investment comes at a crucial time for Brazil's telecom industry.



The country's fixed broadband market, the largest in Latin America, is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in fiber optic connections. As of November 2024, Brazil had over 50 million fixed broadband accesses, with a household penetration rate of 23.2%.







Macquarie's investment is expected to accelerate Brasil TecPar's expansion plans, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape of Brazil's telecom market.



The deal also highlights the attractiveness of Brazil's digital infrastructure sector to foreign investors, as the country continues to bridge its digital divide. For Brasil TecPar, this partnership not only provides financial backing.



It also grants access to Macquarie's global expertise in digital infrastructure investments. The company aims to become one of Brazil's top five connectivity providers by 2027, a goal that now seems more achievable with this strategic investment.

