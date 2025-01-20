عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Interviewed By China's CGTN News Channel In Davos

1/20/2025 3:12:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Swiss Confederation on January 20 to participate in the World Economic Forum.

Azernews reports that the head of state was interviewed by CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20.

AzerNews

