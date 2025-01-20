Zelensky Congratulates Trump On Inauguration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated U.S. President Donald on his inauguration.

As reported by Ukrinform, the congratulatory message was published on Zelensky's account on the social X .

“I congratulate President Trump and the American people on the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the of many problems, including global challenges,” the message reads.

Zelensky noted that President Trump's decisive nature and his declared policy of achieving peace through strength provide an opportunity to bolster American leadership and secure a lasting and just peace.

“This century is being shaped right now, and we must all work together to ensure that it is a great and successful century for democracies, not those who want us to fail. We wish you success, President Trump! We look forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations,” emphasized the Ukrainian President.

in asof the

As previously reported, January 20 marks the first day of Donald Trump's tenure as the 47th President of the United States following his inauguration ceremony.